Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes charged in crash that killed 3, including 2 children

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes has been arrested and charged for a crash earlier this year that left three people dead, including two children, police said.

Largo police said Hayes has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury related to the May 10 crash.

On Friday, Hayes turned himself into the Largo police and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

"Following the charges issued today by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, student-athlete Adarius Hayes has been indefinitely suspended from all athletic related activities per athletic department policy," Miami Athletics said in a statement.

Elderly driver and two children killed in crash

The crash involving two vehicles occurred around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Orangeview Drive and Ridge Road in Hayes' hometown of Largo, near Tampa. A Dodge Durango, driven by Hayes, traveling southbound collided with a Kia Soul that was making a left turn, according to police.

Hayes was traveling at a high rate of speed and maneuvering aggressively through traffic shortly before the crash, investigators said.

The crash killed three of the Kia's four occupants, according to authorities. Two children — 10-year-old Jabari Elijah Solomon and 4-year-old Charlie Herbert Solomon Rivera — died at the scene, investigators said.

The driver of the Kia Soul, 78-year-old Gail Price, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died the following day, authorities said.

Largo police launched an intensive investigation after the crash. Officers spoke with multiple eyewitnesses and reviewed video surveillance videos capturing both vehicles.

Crash investigation uncovers "reckless" driving

Investigators said approximately five seconds before the crash, Hayes made a rapid and dangerous maneuver, changing lanes from the curb lane to the median lane, crossing three lanes of traffic while overtaking other vehicles.

"Moments later, Hayes abruptly re-entered the curb lane, again crossing all three lanes without signaling. At that point, Hayes' vehicle collided with the 2017 Kia Soul, which was lawfully executing a left-hand turn westbound onto Orange View Drive," Largo police said in a statement.

Hayes was traveling 70.8 mph five seconds prior to impact and accelerated to a maximum speed of 78.9 mph in a posted 40 mph zone at the time of the crash, investigators said.

"The investigation concluded that Adarius Hayes' egregious speed, aggressive and reckless lane changes, and complete disregard for surrounding traffic conditions demonstrated a willful and deliberate disregard for the safety of others, constituting reckless driving. These actions directly led to the tragic deaths of the three victims," Largo police said in the statement.

Largo is located about 20 miles east of Tampa and roughly 15 miles north of St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf Coast.

contributed to this report.