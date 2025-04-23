Miami HOA president allegedly embezzled more than $15,000 from condo account, MDSO says

A homeowners association board president has been arrested for allegedly misusing the condominum's funds for his benefit, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office announced.

Montalvo Roberto Jr., 64, is charged with grand theft after embezzling more than $15,000 from the HOA account, the sheriff's office said.

The offenses began in August 2022, when Montalvo asked a person who was doing plumbing work for the condominium, located at 20311 NE 2 Ave. near Miami Gardens, to do plumbing work for his sister's unit, paying for it using over $3,000 in association funds, the arrest affidavit revealed.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

Montalvo also allegedly asked that same person to cash HOA checks for him, which totaled nearly $12,500. Montalvo allegedly used those funds for his personal use.

The sheriff's office said Montalvo "abused his power."

"Mr. Montalvo used the power entrusted to him by the members of the association to embezzle their hard-earned funds and divert them for his own use and benefit," the sheriff's office said in the arrest affidavit.

Montalvo was arrested by the MDSO Organized Crime Bureau, Real Estate Fraud Squad on April 23.

He's currently being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.