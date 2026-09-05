Fuel spill after tractor-trailer crash near Miami shuts down highway, firefighters say

Crews spent part of Saturday morning cleaning up a fuel spill that unfolded after a crash on a Miami-area highway.

Miami Fire-Rescue said it happened just after 8:34 a.m. along the westbound lanes of SR-836. The department said a tractor-trailer lost control and crashed, spilling more than 120 gallons of fuel onto the highway. The Hazardous Materials Team responded, as did additional units, to deploy absorbent materials to mitigate the spill and prevent further runoff.

Miami Fire-Rescue

The department said the westbound lanes would remain closed for several hours to allow crews to finish the cleanup and safely remove the tractor-trailer.

Miami Fire-Rescue noted that no injuries were reported.