Miami Heat players arrive in Denver to take on Nuggets in NBA Finals

DENVER -- The Miami Heat arrived early Tuesday in advance of the NBA Finals in which they will take on the Denver Nuggets.

Cameras captured the team members after landing in the Denver area following a direct flight from Boston and a win over .

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Caleb Martin gave Miami 26 points and 10 rebounds in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals to help the Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 and turn back Boston's attempt at an unprecedented comeback.

The Heat recovered after blowing a 3-0 lead in the series and advanced to the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons.

They will face the Western Conference champion Nuggets.

Game 1 is in Denver on Thursday night.

Miami is the first No. 8 seed to play for a championship since the 1999 New York Knicks. Top-seeded Denver has been waiting since sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22. Game 6 hero Derrick White scored 18 for Boston.