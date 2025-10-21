South Florida cities gearing up for Halloween 2025 with family festivals and spooky block parties

South Florida is getting ready to celebrate Halloween with a mix of family-friendly festivals, trick-or-treat events, and lively nighttime parties.

Cities from Miami Gardens to Hollywood are hosting themed gatherings that promise music, food, games and plenty of costumes.

Families can enjoy pumpkin patches, candy giveaways and haunted trails, while adults can join in late-night celebrations featuring costume contests and entertainment.

Here's a look at some of the main events happening across the region:

City of Miami Gardens Fall Festival

Date: Thursday, Oct. 31, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Rolling Oaks Park, 1317 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 The City of Miami Gardens' Fall Festival will feature entertainment, rides, food trucks, vendors, and games. Visitors can enjoy a pumpkin patch and haunted trail. Admission requires registration at cmgfallfestival.eventbrite.com. Note: clear bags only, no face coverings, and minors must be accompanied by an adult.

City of Miramar Halloween Trick or Treat

Date: Friday, Oct. 31, 2025

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Ansin Sports Complex, 10801 Miramar Blvd., Miramar, FL 33025 Miramar's free Halloween event invites families to come in costume for a night of candy giveaways, live music, and food trucks. Registration is available at miramarspookyhalloween2025.eventbrite.com.

Hollyweird Halloween Downtown Hollywood Block Party

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: Downtown Hollywood, FL The annual "Hollyweird" Halloween block party returns for adults looking for a night out. The event includes live entertainment and a $10,000 costume contest. Expect big crowds, creative costumes, and a vibrant downtown atmosphere.

City of Pembroke Pines Booville Pumpkin Palooza