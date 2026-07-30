Miami's Haitian Consulate urges Haitians to get passports amid deportation fears and TPS winding down

As Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections wind down, the Haitian Consulate in Miami is urging Haitian and even Haitian Americans to stop by and get a Haitian passport as soon as possible.

The Consulate General of Haiti says 257 Haitians are currently in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. In response, Consular General Yverick Delerme Cyril is encouraging Haitians to make sure they have proper identification on their person at all times.

"We are in a bad situation right now. Everybody needs to be careful," Delerme Cyril said.

He said having a Haitian passport could become especially important for individuals who are detained by immigration authorities and need to verify their identity.

"If you need anything outside, I know you need to drive. If you have any status pending, I don't encourage anybody to drive," Delerme Cyril warned.

As TPS expires, many immigrants could also see their American-issued identification expire, leaving them with fewer ways to prove who they are. The consul general is encouraging all Haitians, including Haitian Americans, to obtain a valid Haitian passport.

"It doesn't matter if you're traveling inside the USA; you need to have your passport. It doesn't matter if you have a valid ID," he said.

A man who asked CBS News Miami to identify him as "Alex" stopped by the consulate Thursday to get his passport. He said, "People will give us a different identity that doesn't belong to us, so our passport is very important to have," Alex said.

The Haitian Consulate says passport applications can be started online at https://cgmiami.gouv.ht before applicants visit the consulate to complete the process. He says the consulate's office is a safe zone from immigration officials. Still, once complete, passports can be delivered to homes so they only have to leave once.

Officials also urge anyone who is detained by ICE, or whose family member is taken into custody, to contact the Haitian Consulate immediately at 305-916-8184 so the consular officials can assist.