Miami "Grinch" arrested for alleged Christmas Eve apartment building break-in

A Miami woman is spending Christmas behind bars after allegedly breaking into an apartment complex on NW 18 Ave. Police say she damaged equipment and even stole holiday decor.

Many residents said they were unaware of what was happening when police arrived on Christmas Eve. But, after a quick look at their cameras, they saw someone they're calling a "Grinch."

Residents shared video with CBS News Miami showing 21-year-old Hayla Alcantara-Morejon allegedly trying to break into an electrical closet with someone else's Christmas wreath in hand.

"They need to go to jail. They are the Grinch," said Miss Williams, who lives in the building.

Court records say the woman entered the unlocked door of the building in the 2800 block of NW 187 Ave. at 6 a.m. Police said she vandalized a fire extinguisher, an electrical panel, broke into mailboxes and stole Christmas wreaths and medicine.

"My floor, the fire extinguisher — It looked like somebody busted it open," Williams said. "Busted it all the glass and stuff was on the floor."

Police found Alcantara-Morejon asleep in the lobby and arrested her. Neighbors said they're thankful officers responded quickly.

Her bond is set at $13,500.