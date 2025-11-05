South Florida man accused of killing wife in 2012 cold case shooting arrested in Southern California, police say

A cold case was solved over a decade later after a South Florida man accused of shooting and killing his wife was found in Southern California late last month, police said.

The Miami Gardens Police Department announced this week that 41-year-old Ramone O'Neil Clayton, who was identified as the suspect in the 2012 shooting death of his wife, Stephanie Ulette Clayton, was arrested after he was found by local and federal authorities in San Diego in October.

Ramone Clayton is currently being held without bond at the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Central Jail in California, pending extradition. Though there are no official charges filed at this time, the arrest warrant issued for his capture said he was facing second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Miami Gardens Police said.

A 13-year-old Florida cold case closes after a California arrest

On Sept. 23, 2012, around 4:10 a.m., Ramone Clayton allegedly shot and killed his wife, Stephanie Clayton, during a gathering at 2490 NW 207th St. in Miami Gardens, before fleeing the area. Several witnesses identified Ramone Clayton as the offender and an arrest warrant was issued, Miami Gardens Police said.

Since then, Miami Gardens Police detectives and agents from the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force have tried to find Ramone Clayton, but have been unsuccessful in their search.

Thirteen years later, on Oct. 24, 2025, detectives from the San Diego Sheriff's Office and the FBI Gang Task Force notified Miami Gardens Police that they had received a tip about Ramone Clayton's whereabouts in San Diego. Three days later, Ramone Clayton was arrested at his San Diego home by detectives from the San Diego Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force, FBI agents and U.S. Marshals.

At this time, Miami Gardens Police have not provided any additional details as the investigation continues.