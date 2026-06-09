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Crime scene tape blocks off Miami Gardens neighborhood after overnight shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

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Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a shooting that took place in a neighborhood overnight.

Few details have been released, but the shooting investigation was taking place in the area near 36th Street, north of the Palmetto Expressway and west of the Golden Glades.

Video from the scene showed yellow crime scene tape blocking off parts of the neighborhood and a large number of police investigating what took place.

It's unknown if anyone was injured or if anyone was in custody.

CBS News Miami reached out to officials for more information.

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