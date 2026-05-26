Miami Gardens residents protest proposed rezoning for El Dorado Furniture expansion

Miami Gardens residents protested outside of El Dorado Furniture on Tuesday morning to oppose a proposal to convert a property on Northwest 44th Court from a residential zone to an industrial zone.

Residents voiced concerns that the change would lead to increased pollution and traffic in the area.

"We have already enough pollutants in the area that is already cramming our lungs," resident Keisha Guyton said. "So we don't want to add more to it".

The lot in question is near Brandsmart USA and Florida Memorial University, as well as residential homes. Resident Myya Passmore noted that an increase in traffic would be "very dangerous for those kids". Another resident, Lynette Hickenbottom, said the increase in industry is "squeezing in" the community, which she identified as Black and brown.

Pedro Cabo, chief operating officer for El Dorado Furniture, defended the company's plans. Cabo said the company has been in the community for decades and does a lot to help. He stated the company purchased the land in 2022 from Florida Memorial University with the understanding that they would be able to expand their warehouse, noting the county website already listed the parcel as a light industrial zone.

Cabo claims the parcel was "mislabeled" as residential when the city of Miami Gardens incorporated around 2013, as it is located behind Brandsmart and their property. He also maintained that the project is for "light industrial," meaning there will be no air quality issues from "smoke stacks" or manufacturing. Additionally, Cabo said there will be no additional traffic on Northwest 44th Court as they do not plan on creating a new facility entrance there. He added that the mayor is endorsing the change because it "makes sense for their future plans".

The City of Miami Gardens said in an email that it "does not comment on items that are up for consideration by the city council prior to the proceedings".

However, Guyton insisted that the priority should be the citizens. "The residents first before any corporation and development," she said.

The hearing on the proposed rezoning is scheduled to take place at Miami Gardens City Hall on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.