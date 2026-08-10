Suspect opens fire at officers during Miami-Dade police chase, investigators say

A man is in a South Florida hospital after police said he shot at officers while leading police on a chase in Miami-Dade stemming from an incident that took place Sunday night, according to investigators.

According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to reports of shots being fired at a home on 185th Terrace near 19th Avenue. The police chief said there was a domestic violence incident between a boyfriend and girlfriend, and the boyfriend allegedly shot at the home just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the woman was not injured.

The police chief said that there was a detective at the home when the boyfriend came back and shot at the detective around 4 a.m.

An investigation is underway in Miami-Dade after a police chase spanned two cities early Monday morning.

"The subject fired at the detective, our detective returned fire at which time the pursuit began from that location," Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

That pursuit went into Opa-locka, where police said the man was shooting at officers during the chase.

That chase ended on Northwest 107th Street near Northwest 18th Avenue.

There was a large police presence all morning, with crime scene investigators and a mobile command unit.

Drone 4 showed a black car with multiple bullet holes in it as K-9 units were seen searching the brush near the car.

CBS News Miami saw rescue crews treating a man on the scene, with investigators saying police shot the man and he was taken into custody and then the hospital.

"I'm really disappointed that it happened, but I'm glad to see that the police were quick to respond and show up in force," neighbor Alejandro Sixto said.

About two miles away, Opa-locka police said that near Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 135th Street, a Miami Gardens police officer was involved in a crash during the pursuit.

No officers were injured.

"So, we're currently working three different scenes at this time," Noel-Pratt said. "As standard protocol, FDLE is the lead since it's officer involved and we're working in conjunction with them."

The name of the man who police were chasing has not yet been released.