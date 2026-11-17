Surveillance cameras captured the moment a 26-year-old woman and her friend were shot and killed in a double murder-suicide in Miami Gardens, according to police and family members.

Video from a neighbor's security camera shows Verchna Philippe, 26, slamming into a pillar while driving with her friend, 25-year-old Darnel McLean. Seconds later, Philippe's ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Scloiwen Jean Baptiste, approached the driver's side of the car and shot her.

Jean Baptiste then jumped over the vehicle and chased McLean as he tried to flee before shooting him as well. Moments later, Jean Baptiste turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

Philippe's mother, Nadege Jean Pierre, expressed overwhelming grief following her daughter's murder. She described Philippe as a caring and loving daughter who worked as a sous chef.

"I'm not going to see her anymore. She was nice, lovely, everyone loved Verchna," Jean Pierre said.

Jean Pierre said her daughter and Jean Baptiste had been in an on-again, off-again, abusive relationship since 2021.

"He beat my daughter; he kept beating her up. Her keep beating her up. I've been telling Verchna, please, leave that guy alone," Jean Pierre said.

When asked about McLean, who was in the car with Philippe during the attack, Jean Pierre said she was unfamiliar with him.

"I don't know that guy. I never saw that guy, never once," she said.

Police confirmed there were at least two documented domestic violence cases involving Jean Baptiste and Philippe — one last year when he stabbed her in the leg, and another instance where he threatened her. Investigators said Jean Baptiste had a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2015.

While Jean Pierre said she contacted Miami Gardens police multiple times to report the abuse, police said Philippe previously held a protective order against Jean Baptiste but never followed through on charges.

Miami Gardens police confirmed the case remains an active investigation and that officers continue to communicate with the family.