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Man took Uber to kill ex, her boyfriend, himself in double murder-suicide, Miami Gardens PD says

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

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Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a reported double murder-suicide that took place over the weekend.

According to information provided by Miami Gardens police, a man took an Uber to the home of his ex-girlfriend in the 186000 block of Northwest 10th Avenue on Sunday.

When he arrived, police said he shot his former girlfriend and her current boyfriend before turning the gun on himself.

The Uber driver reported hearing the shots ring out and fled the area before calling police, investigators said.

Police said that when officers arrived, both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

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