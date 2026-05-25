Miami Gardens honors fallen Army Sgt. La David Johnson on Memorial Day

The City of Miami Gardens paid tribute Monday to one of its own, Army Sgt. La David Johnson, during a Memorial Day ceremony honoring the fallen soldier's life, service and sacrifice.

Johnson, a Miami Gardens native, was killed in 2017 during an ambush while on a military mission in Niger. He was 25 years old and died alongside three other American soldiers.

For Johnson's family, the ceremony served as both a moment of remembrance and reflection.

"It was a shock. It hurt very bad because we had just talked," Johnson's sister, Quanika Johnson, said. "So it was detrimental in our family."

Her sister, Samara Johnson, described the close bond she shared with Sgt. Johnson and the lasting impact of his loss.

"Losing him was really a lot because that was the person I go to," she said. "They used to think I was his kid. That's how much he had me."

Johnson leaves behind a wife, three children, siblings and parents. His youngest daughter was born after his death and never had the chance to meet her father. Family photos shared during the ceremony showed his children visiting his gravesite — a reminder of both grief and legacy.

"It's kind of hard coming to the things and revisiting him passing," Samara Johnson added. "It means a lot, but it also hits a very rough spot."

Despite the pain, the Johnson family said the city's continued recognition of Sgt. Johnson's service brings them comfort.

"The family never forgets, so to know that the City of Miami Gardens never forgets him is wonderful," Quanika Johnson said.

Johnson's family said his wife and children now live in Tampa and are doing well. They described his children as carrying forward his personality, interests and spirit.