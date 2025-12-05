FMU football players arrested after student beaten, robbed in campus dorm invasion, Miami Gardens police say

Two Florida Memorial University football players are facing charges in connection with a Wednesday night home invasion robbery in which a student was violently attacked and robbed inside his dorm room, Miami Gardens police say.

According to a police report, 21-year-old FMU defensive back Russell Stroud Jr. of Plant City and 18-year-old linebacker Leland Johnson of Gainesville were arrested following the incident on campus.

Stroud was charged with home invasion and robbery and aggravated battery, the arrest report stated. Investigators said the victim told police he was showering around 10 p.m. when he heard a knock, opened his dorm door and saw Johnson wearing a grey or black hoodie. The victim claimed Stroud and two other unidentified suspects then forced their way into his room, dressed in black and wearing ski masks, according to the report.

The victim reportedly told police Stroud directed the two other suspects to hit him. He said he was struck on the head with a black handgun and punched several times. According to the report, the two unidentified suspects took his book bag containing school supplies, his high school diploma, and his cellphone.

The victim called campus security following the attack and told police he did not know why he was targeted. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CBS News Miami reached out to Florida Memorial University for comment but has not heard back.

Students on campus, who spoke with CBS News Miami off camera, said they did not want to comment on the incident.