Teen arrested in Miami Gardens food delivery robbery that left 1 man dead, police say

A teenager was arrested in Miami Gardens after a food delivery driver shot and killed a man who police say tried to rob him on Thursday afternoon.

According to Miami Gardens police, when officers responded to the shooting in the 20300 block of Northwest 34th Court, they found an adult man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was airlifted to Aventura Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooter, only identified as a 28-year-old black male delivery driver, stayed at the scene and told officers he had come to deliver food when he was robbed at gunpoint by two men. According to police, the driver said he shot one of the suspects in self-defense.

Witnesses told police they saw a second suspect, described as a tall, slim man with dreads and orange slides, running west from the scene toward a white vehicle with front-end damage. Investigators issued a be-on-the-lookout for the vehicle, and a license plate reader picked up a matching car nearby soon after.

Jabari Joshua Thomas Broward Corrections

Detectives said they recovered surveillance video that supported the accounts from witnesses and the driver. The second suspect was identified as Jabari Joshua Thomas, 18, and found in Miramar with help from Miramar police officers.

The identity of the suspect who was killed had not been revealed, but Thomas faces charges of second-degree felony murder and armed robbery.

He is being held without bond at the Broward County Sheriff's Office jail, pending extradition to Miami-Dade County.

Police are asking anyone who has more information on this case to contact Miami Gardens Police, or for anonymous tips, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.