Alleged robber wearing ski mask shot and killed by delivery driver in Miami Gardens, police and witnesses say

Gunfire broke out in a Miami Gardens neighborhood Tuesday afternoon during an alleged robbery, leaving one man dead after a driver opened fire on what police describe as a possible suspect.

The shooting happened around 1:41 p.m. in the 20300 block of Northwest 34th Court.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene and found an adult man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the face, according to police. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the man who was shot was a possible suspect in the incident. The shooter stayed at the scene and was detained by officers without incident, police said.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami they believe the shooting happened after the man attempted to rob a delivery driver, who then fired his weapon in self-defense.

Cell phone video captured the moments after the shooting, showing the wounded man lying on the ground as first responders responded to the scene.

Isabel Ordonez, who lives nearby, said the driver approached neighbors looking for footage to support his account of what happened.

"He was asking if we had any footage to show that it was self-defense because he was explaining to us what happened," Ordonez said. "He said he was actively being robbed, but he had a concealed carry."

Her brother Luis said he heard the gunfire from inside their home.

"I heard like a few gunshots around four or five just bah bah bah," Luis Ordonez said.

Another neighbor, Hector Josh, said he also heard the shots.

"I heard boom boom boom seven times, and we came outside," Josh said. "We were a little nervous a little scared."

Isabel Ordonez said she saw the man lying on the ground near her car, with what appeared to be a ski mask that had been pulled off his face.

Chopper 4 video from above the scene showed a handgun in the roadway and more than a dozen evidence markers surrounding a gray car believed to be connected to the investigation. The vehicle was towed away shortly before 5 p.m.

Police have not identified the man who was killed or the shooter.

Investigators have not announced whether the shooter will face any charges. The investigation remains ongoing.