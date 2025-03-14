Watch CBS News
Video shows moment when thief steals man's car while filling up at Miami Gardens gas station

By Ted Scouten

/ CBS Miami

In a flash — a crook could steal your car — while you're standing right there. 

A driver got out to pump gas at the Exxon gas station at the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 17th Avenue in Miami Gardens. He was on his cell phone. It appeared his car was still running.  A few feet way, you see a man casually looking around before making his way over to the running car. 

"It's bad, it's bad," one driver said. "But that's the way the world is turning right now. Crime is everywhere."

The surveillance video shows the man getting behind the wheel, situating himself before eventually putting it in drive and taking off.

The stunned owner chases after his car, running right out of his shoes. The thief then made his getaway westbound on Northwest 167th Street at 17th Avenue.

Francisco Isazu watched the surveillance video.  

"Speechless, just speechless," he said. "That's crazy how you can't feel safe, just putting gas and someone stole your car, that's crazy."

Another driver watched the video too, saying there's a lesson to be learned here.

"Oh wow! WOW! I mean, you can't leave your car on. Do you know what I mean?" he said.  "Simple as that.  You can't leave the car on," he said.

CBS News Miami reached out for more information from Miami Gardens Police and has not heard back. 

