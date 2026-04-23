Deadly Miami-Dade bus vs. car crash leaves both vehicles mangled, shuts down major road in Miami Gardens

At least one person is dead after a violent crash involving a Miami-Dade County bus and a civilian vehicle early Thursday in Miami Gardens, authorities said, as a major roadway remained shut down during the morning commute.

The crash happened before sunrise near Northwest 199th Street and Northwest 7th Avenue, one of the city's busiest intersections. Officials have not yet said how many passengers were on board the bus or how many people were involved overall, but a yellow tarp seen at the scene indicates at least one fatality.

Video from the scene showed extensive damage to both vehicles, with debris scattered across the roadway. A metal bar from the bicycle rack mounted on the front of the bus appeared to be lodged deep into the vehicle after the impact, underscoring the severity of the collision.

Northwest 199th Street was closed early Thursday morning as investigators worked to piece together what led up to the crash. Traffic was being diverted, and drivers were urged to avoid the area and use Miami Gardens Drive as an alternate route.

It remains unclear what caused the crash or whether speed or other factors played a role. Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died.

The investigation is ongoing.