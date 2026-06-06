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Expect plenty of sunshine, slim chance of rain this weekend across South Florida

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

/ CBS Miami

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a spectacular weekend, kicking off with a sunny Saturday. 

South Florida will see plenty of sunshine today, with little to no chance of rain in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Temperatures across the metroplex will top out in the mid-80s.

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It should be a great beach day as long as you stay on the sand. There's a high risk of rip currents at all beaches through Sunday night. 

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Rain chances start to increase on Sunday, but it should still be a great Sunday funday.

The real rain chances rise dramatically on Monday and continue through the rest of the week.

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