Expect plenty of sunshine, slim chance of rain this weekend across South Florida
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a spectacular weekend, kicking off with a sunny Saturday.
South Florida will see plenty of sunshine today, with little to no chance of rain in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Temperatures across the metroplex will top out in the mid-80s.
It should be a great beach day as long as you stay on the sand. There's a high risk of rip currents at all beaches through Sunday night.
Rain chances start to increase on Sunday, but it should still be a great Sunday funday.
The real rain chances rise dramatically on Monday and continue through the rest of the week.