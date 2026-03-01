Miami youth discover history of Bahamian ancestors during "Root Across Waters" trip in honor of Black History Month

As Black History Month comes to a close, Jack and Jill of America, Inc.'s Miami Chapter is paying homage to the Bahamian legacy that helped build Miami.

Families recently traveled to Nassau, Bahamas, for their inaugural "Roots Across Waters" trip, an immersive cultural experience designed to connect children with the history of Bahamian ancestors whose migration and labor were instrumental in shaping South Florida.

The journey provided students with a living history lesson as they explored ancestral sites and learned about the resilience and determination of Bahamian pioneers.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Bahamian immigrants crossed the waters to South Florida, contributing significantly to the construction, agriculture, and domestic workforce that helped establish the city's infrastructure. Their influence remains deeply rooted in some of Miami's earliest Black communities, including Overtown and Coconut Grove.

Chapter President Anetra Poindexter underscored the lasting impact of that history.

Organizers said the experience was about more than travel; it was about ensuring the next generation understands the sacrifices and contributions that laid the groundwork for the Miami they know today.

In addition to their international experience, the Miami Chapter also gave back by donating Afro-Caribbean children's books to students in the community.