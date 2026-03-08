Watch CBS News
Daylight Saving Time kicks off with temperatures in the mid-80s across South Florida

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
Read Full Bio
Scott Withers

/ CBS Miami

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking an above-normal warm and dry day as Daylight Saving Time kicks off.  If you haven't set your clock forward for an hour, you are already behind. Daylight Saving began at 2 a.m.  Sunset on Sunday is 7:26 p.m. 

The dry stretch will last through Thursday when a front moves through and brings rain back to South Florida. 

todays-forecast-miami.png

Sunday starts warmer than normal with temperatures in the low 70s.  Across the metroplex, the high temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s.

The next several days will be similar, very dry and warmer than normal, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. 

7-day-miami.png

If you're heading to the beach Sunday to cool down, all South Florida beaches are under a High Rip Current Risk, so stay out of the water. 

rip-current-miami.png

