Daylight Saving Time kicks off with temperatures in the mid-80s across South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking an above-normal warm and dry day as Daylight Saving Time kicks off. If you haven't set your clock forward for an hour, you are already behind. Daylight Saving began at 2 a.m. Sunset on Sunday is 7:26 p.m.

The dry stretch will last through Thursday when a front moves through and brings rain back to South Florida.

Sunday starts warmer than normal with temperatures in the low 70s. Across the metroplex, the high temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s.

The next several days will be similar, very dry and warmer than normal, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

If you're heading to the beach Sunday to cool down, all South Florida beaches are under a High Rip Current Risk, so stay out of the water.