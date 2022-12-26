Miami firefighter injured when part of home collapsed

Watch CBS News
MIAMI - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after he was injured when a home partially collapsed.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, they received word of the residential fire at 278 NE 55th Street just after 5 a.m. on Monday.

Arriving fire crews were met with heavy smoke and flames coming out of the two story home.

As some firefighters attacked the blaze, others conducted a sweep of the home to make sure there was no one trapped inside. One of the firefighters working on the second floor fell to the first floor due to a partial collapse.

He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he's being treated for first-degree burns to his face and possibly second or third-degree burns to his arm.

Firefighters were able to determine that there was no one inside the home and continued their attack from outside the home. 

