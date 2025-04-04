Miami Film Festival shines spotlight on local talent in 42nd year

The Miami Film Festival has returned for its 42nd year, showcasing approximately 200 films from 45 countries during its 10-day run.

This year's lineup features a strong presence of local talent, celebrating the vibrant and growing filmmaking community in South Florida.

"We have 11 feature films directed by local filmmakers that were filmed right here in South Florida, and then so many local shorts," said Lauren Cohen, Director of Programming for the Miami Film Festival.

"Our slogan is 'Big characters deserve big screens,' and Miami is all about big characters and big personalities. We really want to reflect the true Miami spirit."

A father-son collaboration comes to life

Among the local filmmakers featured this year are father-son duo Tom and Alex Musca, who co-directed Aguadilla, shot on location in Puerto Rico.

Tom Musca brings impressive credentials as the producer and screenwriter of the 1988 Oscar-nominated film Stand and Deliver.

He now serves as a professor at the University of Miami.

"I run the MFA screenwriting track at the University of Miami. I've loved doing it for 15 years," Tom said.

In a unique twist, his co-director and son Alex was once his student.

"Most people ask, 'Oh, how did that work?' And I say it worked very well because UM accommodates that situation—you just can't give your child a grade," Tom explained. "So he had his work evaluated by another professor."

"Which was great for me," Alex added with a laugh, "because I probably would have gotten a worse grade if you had graded me."

Growing up around the film industry, Alex said their collaboration thrived because of mutual respect and clear communication. "We were very honest from the beginning about where our strengths lie as directors, and we were respectful of that power dynamic."

A role written from the heart

Aguadilla features actor Lou Diamond Phillips and Cuban-born actress Alina Robert, a Miami Dade College graduate who plays Alissa in what's described as a film noir-style love triangle.

Tom wrote the role with Robert specifically in mind.

When asked how it felt to have a role written especially for her, Robert became emotional.

"I'm grateful. It makes you emotional, see, because it feels like he trusts me as an actress to perform his dreams," she said.

Now presenting her third film at the Miami Film Festival, Robert sees the moment as a significant personal achievement.

"This is the American dream," she said, reflecting on her journey from Cuba to becoming an established actress in the United States.

Celebrating culture through cinema

Tom, celebrating his fifth film featured at the Miami Film Festival, is eager to screen Aguadilla for his hometown crowd.

"We have a film that's 40% Spanish, so we know it's going to appeal to certain parts of the Hispanic culture," he said. "We're very excited to see how they react to the film."

Aguadilla premieres Sunday night at the Bill Cosford Cinema. Other festival screenings will take place at venues throughout Miami.

For the full schedule and ticket information, visit www.miamifilmfestival.com.