Miami's FIFA Fan Fest draws thousands to Bayfront Park to watch Team USA win World Cup match against Bosnia

Thousands of fans packed Bayfront Park in Miami for Fan Fest to watch Team USA advance in the World Cup, cheering through rain and celebrating the win together.

Despite a soggy start, the crowd stayed loud and energetic throughout the night.

"It's been so fun! I mean I did have a little bit of a heart attack when we got red flagged but as long as we're winning, it's all good, it's all good!" said Tania Rosales, a fan at the event.

Joe Martorana said the rain didn't dampen the mood. "Oh it's awesome man! I mean too bad it had to rain but everything looks great we're having a great time," he said.

Fans from around the world attended the event, with many saying this World Cup has felt different.

"It's really blossomed in this country and especially South Florida, it's amazing to see and it's always fun to watch," said Elisia Martorana.

Rosales said the sense of community stood out to her. "It's so nice seeing everyone together treating each other with kindness, no matter what team wins whatever team loses, we're still there to cheer each other on," she said.

Fan Fest at Bayfront Park is free and open to the public through July 5.