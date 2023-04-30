Miami FC to play Oakland Roots in Northern California

MIAMI -- Get ready for an exciting soccer match-up as Miami FC travels to California to take on Oakland Roots at CSUEB Pioneer Stadium on Saturday at 10 p.m.

The game will be available for streaming on CBSMiami.com in the player above for viewers in South Florida, and will be broadcast on TV33 for local television viewers.

The Miami FC team is coming off an impressive 4-1 win against Las Vegas Lights at home.

Miami FC is a strong and dynamic team, having played an amazing game against Inter Miami CF, even though they lost in penalties after full-time result was 2-2.

Miami FC vs Oakland Roots Special

Their players are skilled and experienced, and they are sure to put up a good fight against Oakland Roots.

Oakland Roots, have had a rough patch in their recent matches, having lost their last three games.

However, they remain a great opponent with a solid defense and a well-organized midfield. Miami FC will need to be at their best to overcome Oakland Roots' defensive strength and come out with a win.

This match is sure to be a thrilling one, with both teams hungry for a win. Miami FC will be looking to carry their momentum from their last game into this match, while Oakland Roots will be looking to defend their home turf.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.