Miami FC falls short to Las Vegas Lights FC

LAS VEGAS — Despite the early goal in the first half, Miami FC could not keep their lead against Las Vegas Lights FC.

Las Vegas took control of possession early in the match leaving Miami to keep pushing for control.

In the 25th minute, a creative play from Frank Lopez allotted him his second goal of the season, having scored twice in the past two matches. The goal gave Miami FC the lead in the first half and kept the team pushing.

25' | VAMOSSSS @lopez_frank16



Frank scores his second of the season putting us on the board#LVvMIA | 0-1 pic.twitter.com/MRzzrjMbI0 — Miami FC (@TheMiamiFC) June 9, 2024

However, in stoppage time, Las Vegas Lights FC was able to find a late equalizer when Khori Bennett found his way to the back of the net, putting the home team up on the board. With only a couple of minutes remaining in the first half, the game entered halftime level.

Then, in the 63rd minute, a foul from Daltyn Knutson awarded a penalty kick to Khori Bennett. Bennett was able to score off the penalty giving him a brace for the night and putting Las Vegas up by one.

Despite attempts from the away team, Miami could not make it back on the scoreboard.

In the final minutes of the game, Valetin Noël was able to slot one past Miami's defense sealing the victory for Las Vegas.

Miami plays FC Tulsa away on Wednesday, June 19, following their upcoming bye week. Miami comes home to face Loudoun United FC that Saturday after their midweek game. For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.