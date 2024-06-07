Match Preview: Miami FC at Las Vegas Lights FC

LAS VEGAS — Miami FC heads to Nevada to face the Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday.

This will be the third match between the two teams, the second taking place in Sin City.

Miami FC

The last time the two faced each other, Miami took the three points at home after a 4-1 win. This year, Las Vegas will be hosting the matchup between the two teams.

The last match Miami played was against Louisville City FC at home. Despite the strong performance from the South Florida team, Louisville won 1-2.

Miami will be looking to build off this performance to win in Las Vegas this weekend.

Forward Frank Lopez scored his first goal for Miami FC last Saturday off a ball from Nicolas Cardona.

Lopez joins the scoresheet for Miami this season, becoming the eighth to score for the team.

Miami will be looking to get the necessary three points from this weekend's match before their Wednesday match in Tulsa in a couple of weeks.

Las Vegas Lights FC

Vegas currently sits 10th on the USL Championship's Western Conference table. With a 3-3-7 record, the Nevada team has accumulated 12 points thus far this season. The team has three wins this season against El Paso, Oakland and San Antonio.

The main player to watch from the home team is Valentin Noël, who is Vegas' top scorer with five goals under his belt and two assists. Another key player is Gaoussou Samaké, who has scored three goals and assisted another three.

Las Vegas Lights FC will be working toward securing its fourth win of the season when the two face each other this Saturday.

How to watch

Kickoff is at 10:30 p.m. EST and you can watch it on TV33 for local viewing, along with ESPN+ for national viewing and YouTube for international viewing.

For tickets to the future games, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.