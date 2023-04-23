Miami FC defeats Las Vegas Lights FC

MIAMI -- Miami FC put on a dominant display as they took on the Las Vegas Lights FC at FIU Stadium.

From the outset, Miami looked to be in control of the match, with Christian Sorto scoring an early goal in the fifth minute. It was a fantastic start for the home team, and they kept up the pressure with Paco Craig scoring their second goal just three minutes later.

Miami FC vs Las Vegas Miami FC

Miami continued to dominate the gamed in the 37th minute a Las Vegas player led to a penalty kick being awarded to Miami. Claudio Repetto stepped up to take the penalty and calmly slotted it into the corner, giving Miami a commanding 3-0 lead. Las Vegas continued to fight, but Miami's defense held strong and kept them from getting back into the game.

The second half started much like the first, with Miami continuing to control the game. Joaquín Rivas secured his first goal of the season just a few minutes into the half, extending Miami's lead to 4-0. It was an impressive performance by Miami, with the team showing their quality and skill on the pitch.

In the 70th minute, Michael Lawrence made his Miami FC debut, coming on as a substitute. Miami continued to create chances, but Las Vegas managed to score a goal in the 72nd minute.

Despite Las Vegas' goal, Miami remained in control of the game, dominating possession and creating chances

After the Miami FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC match, Coach Anthony Pulis was asked about his thoughts on his team's performance. When asked "How do you feel the team performed in today's match?", Pulis replied, "The goals and the objectives were to win, to keep a clean sheet, and to not have any injuries. We did two of the three."

It is worth mentioning that Miami FC is set to face off against Inter Miami CF in the round of the open cup. The match is scheduled to take place on April 26, 2023, at 7:30 PM at FIU Stadium. Get your tickets HERE.

This upcoming match is a highly anticipated one, with both teams eager to secure a win and advance to the next round of the Open Cup.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.