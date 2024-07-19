Miami falls to the Battery despite defensive first half

MIAMI — Miami loses at Charleston after Nick Markanich puts away two goals in the second half.

Miami had a solid first half, keeping the match scoreless with countless saves from Daniel Gagliardi.

Miami had an early chance at leading the match when Roberto Molina had a close shot. The attempt resulted in a corner after it ricocheted off a Charleston player. The corner gave Miami another opportunity with the ball bouncing around the box but in the end was cleared and the match remained scoreless.

A couple minutes later Charleston's Juan Torres had an opportunity at goal, but it went just wide. The half continued with Charleston in possession but unable to find the scoreboard. Markanich and Torres both attempted to take the lead at home, but Gagliardi kept the match level.

At the start of the second half, Charleston brought back the momentum. The league's top score, Nick Markanich, scored for the home team in the 47th minute off a ball from former Miami defender Mark Segbers.

Just after, a foul from Mujeeb Murana resulted in a penalty awarded to the home team. Markanich was able to put it past Gagliardi brining home his second of the night.

Torres kept looking for his goal to bring the Battery up to three but was unsuccessful. In the last ten minutes, Alejandro Mitrano attempted a shot from out far, but Grinwis blocked the away team's chance.

The final minutes went by, but the score stayed the same. Miami will return home to face the Oakland Roots next Saturday.

LINEUPS

Charleston Battery – Adam Grinwis, Nathan Dossantos, Graham Smith, Leland Archer (Josh Drack 76'), Mark Segbers, Chris Allan (Robbie Crawford 76'), Aaron Molloy, Juan Torres (Diego Gutierrez 85'), Nick Markanich (Ezekiel Soto 90+'), MD Myers (Jackson Conway 76')

Substitutes Not Used: Prince Saydee, Daniel Kuzemka, Braydn Cobb

Miami FC – Daniel Gagliardi, Alejandro Mitrano, Daltyn Knutson, Samuel Biek (Lucas De Paula 85'), Junior Palacios (Luisinho 59'), Nicolas Cardona, Gabriel Cabral, Roberto Molina (Jordan Ayimbila 76'), Mujeeb Murana (Marco Santana 85'), Allen Gavilanes, Frank Lopez

Substitutes Not Used: Daniel Barbir, Rocco Genzano, Felipe Rodriguez

SCORING SUMMARY

CHS – Nick Markanich 47'

CHS – Nick Markanich (PK) 51'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

MIA – Frank Lopez (Yellow Card 45+')

MIA – Mujeeb Murana (Yellow Card 50')

CHS – Robbie Crawford (Yellow Card 83')

MIA – Marco Santana (Yellow Card 87')