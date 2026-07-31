Miami high-rise balcony fire displaces man, dogs

A fire that broke out at a high-rise in Miami displaced one person and two dogs early Friday morning, according to officials.

Miami Fire-Rescue officials told CBS News Miami that fire crews responded to reports of a blaze that broke out on a balcony at a high-rise in the 1700 block of North Bayshore Drive in Edgewater.

That fire, which was reported on the ninth floor, was quickly extinguished and was only contained to the balcony.

However, there was smoke and water damage inside the apartment, and that led to the displacement of a man and his two dogs.

The man, who wasn't identified, was also evaluated for a foot injury, but he did not require additional treatment or to be transported to a hospital.

No other units were impacted by the fire.