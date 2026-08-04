Miami Dolphins President, CEO Tom Garfinkel stepping away after 13 years, team announces

Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Garfinkel announced Tuesday that he is stepping away from his role as president and CEO after 13 years.

This concludes a transformational era that revolutionized the business and helped to build one of the industry's most dynamic and diversified sports and entertainment organizations, the Dolphins said in a news release.

The Miami Dolphins said that Garfinkel will remain a part of the organization as Vice Chairman of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium and Managing Partner of the Miami Grand Prix.

Dolphins Chairman and Owner Stephen M. Ross on Tuesday introduced Ross Sports & Entertainment (RSE), which brings together the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Grand Prix, the Miami Open tennis tournament and the Precision Drive Club into one entity, according to the news release.

Daniel Sillman has been named Chief Executive Officer of Ross Sports & Entertainment.

"Tom has had one of the most impactful executive tenures in professional sports history," Ross said in a news release. "When he joined our organization, we envisioned creating a world-class sports and entertainment company that would redefine what was possible for a franchise, a stadium and a community. Together we turned that vision into reality."

According to the Dolphins, during Garfinkel's 13-year tenure, the organization evolved from an NFL franchise into one of the most successful and diversified sports and entertainment businesses in the world.