Jim Mandich's legacy lives on through Dolphins Cancer Challenge nearly 15 years after his death

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is nearing a major milestone, pushing toward raising $100 million for cancer research since the event began in 2010 in honor of Miami Dolphins great Jim Mandich.

The annual fundraiser was created after Mandich was diagnosed with bile duct cancer. The team rallied around him by launching the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, which has since grown into one of South Florida's largest cancer fundraising events. Mandich was treated at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center until his death in April 2011.

Jim Mandich's legacy lives on through Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Inside Sylvester's new Ken Griffen Cancer Research Building on the UHealth campus, healthcare administrator and nurse practitioner Jessica Macintyre reflected on Mandich's impact. She cared for him during his illness and said his lasting legacy goes far beyond football or broadcasting.

"I took care of Jim Mandich when he was sick with cancer, and at that time, it was amazing to see him going through a terminal disease and still wanting this to come to fruition, and being part of it, despite, you know, the difficulties he had, and being there, and just to see that still alive today, because of his vision, because of his connection with the dolphins, and now the DCC being part of Sylvester for so many years, it's really, truly his legacy," Macintyre said.

Macintyre said the partnership between the Miami Dolphins and Sylvester stands out because of how donations are used.

"It continues to go on and fuel so much board, in reference to cancer research and to know that everything, 100% of what people contribute to the DCC goes directly to cancer research. Nothing else is really unique, and they're accountable for it, and they show the progress year after year, and so do we. So, we're really excited about this continued partnership and just the investment that they've made at Sylvester and to our community," she said.

Providers and cancer patients crossing the finish line together

Macintyre has worked at Sylvester for 20 years, and she said her connection to the mission is deeply personal. Both her mother and aunt were treated for cancer at the center and are now cancer free.

She said crossing the finish line at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge is one of the most emotional parts of the event.

"It gives me goosebumps every time I cross the finish line," she said. "I look next to me, and sometimes I look back as well, just to see if I see a patient that's crossing the finish line. It's just an amazing feeling to see them do the same thing I'm doing, and we're both working together for the same common reason. It's just an amazing feeling. It's unlike any other."

That shared experience between providers and patients, she said, fuels her work every day.

"It strengthens my work. It strengthens the work at Sylvester, I think, by us as clinicians and providers seeing patients out there doing the same thing we're doing raising funds, it gives us so much purpose in what we do every day, and it fuels us so much more. It gives it gives a sense of hope for so many, especially people that aren't going through it right now, to see that combination of providers and patients coming together, it just makes it all so much more worthwhile," she said.

For those hesitant to participate, Macintyre said the event welcomes people of all abilities.

"Every level of participation matters, and it makes a difference and it's going to make a difference for years to come, and you are going to part of that difference in cancer research and you don't want to miss out on that good," she said.