Miami Dolphins fire defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, other coaching staffers

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that it has fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, one of the first significant personnel changes made by head coach Mike McDaniel.

Josh Boyer (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

"I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," McDaniel said in a written statement. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team."

The team also parted ways with safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

Boyer joined the team under previous head coach Brian Flores as the Dolphins looked to shore up its defense.

But the defense for the team, which ended its season with a loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, struggled this last year and did not fare well in several key performance indicators, including takeaways, red zone defense and points allowed per game.

According to the Miami Herald, Boyer originally began with the team as defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach before he was elevated to defensive coordinator before the 2020 season,