Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane sidelined for season due to torn ACL, reports say

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and will miss the rest of the season, ESPN reported Monday, citing anonymous sources.

The knee injury happened on an 11-yard run on Miami's first drive.

Achane got up quickly after a tackle on the play, then stood still while flanked by a couple of teammates.

He walked to the Miami sideline under his own power, was checked out in both the team's medical tent and locker room, and eventually returned to the Dolphins' sideline.

General manager Jon Eric Sullivan has said that Achane – who agreed earlier this year to a four-year, $64 million extension with $32 million guaranteed – will be a key part of the Dolphins' rebuild.

Miami Dolphins running back De'von Achane (28) walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky

He is seventh on the team's all-time rushing list despite playing only 47 games and led the NFL with an average of 5.7 yards per carry last season.

Achane was expected have a hefty workload this season for the new-look Dolphins.

He was either the ball carrier or the intended receiver on four of Miami's first five plays Sunday before getting hurt.

The Dolphins will now turn to backup Jaylen Wright – who was inactive on Sunday because of a stinger – and Ollie Gordon, who had 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. Miami also used speedy receiver Malik Washington at running back on Sunday.