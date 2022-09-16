Miami Dolphins RT Austin Jackson to go on short-term injured reserve

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins are placing starting right tackle Austin Jackson on short-term injured reserve after he hurt his right ankle against the Patriots.

Jackson will miss at least four games, including Sunday's matchup at Baltimore.

"It was kind of close," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "Like I've articulated, ankles are kind of finicky. But really, what we wanted to avoid after we took all consideration into effect was that we don't want it to linger for the whole season."

Greg Little is expected to start in Jackson's place. McDaniel said the team is confident in Little, who he added has "made the most of all of his reps."

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) remained limited in Friday's practice and is questionable for the game. McDaniel said his questionable status could go all the way to game time Sunday, depending on how Armstead feels.

"He's got a high pain tolerance, especially in games,″ McDaniel said. "He's one of those guys that does a great job in practice, but his spirit and energy is different in games because he loves playing games. And he's played games with worse injuries, but what we don't want to do is set stuff back further along in the season."

The Dolphins have just seven offensive linemen on their active roster. They could sign an offensive lineman or elevate one from the practice squad.