Miami Dolphins 2025 schedule revealed. Here's when and where they're playing.

The Miami Dolphins announced their 2025 regular and preseason schedule Wednesday, unveiling a slate that includes six nationally-televised games, a historic international matchup and a heavily East Coast-based travel itinerary.

One of the biggest highlights: In Week 11, the Dolphins will play host to the Washington Commanders in Madrid, Spain, at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The Nov. 16 game marks the NFL's first-ever regular season matchup in Spain and Miami's eighth international appearance in franchise history.

In total, Miami is set to appear in five prime time games—matching last year's total and tying the franchise's second-highest mark ever, behind only the original schedules of 1997, 2004, and 2024. Three of those games will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, the most home prime time appearances for the Dolphins in 15 years.

See the full preseason and regular season schedules below:

Miami Dolphins 2025 preseason schedule

TBD – at Chicago Bears (Soldier Field, CBS Miami, Time: TBD)

TBD – at Detroit Lions (Ford Field, CBS Miami, Time: TBD)

TBD – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Hard Rock Stadium, CBS Miami, Time: TBD)

Miami Dolphins 2025 regular season schedule

Sun., Sept. 7 – at Indianapolis Colts (Lucas Oil Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m. ET) Sun., Sept. 14 – vs. New England Patriots (Hard Rock Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m. ET) Thu., Sept. 18 – at Buffalo Bills (Highmark Stadium, Prime Video, 8:15 p.m. ET) Mon., Sept. 29 – vs. New York Jets (Hard Rock Stadium, ESPN, 7:15 p.m. ET) Sun., Oct. 5 – at Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium, FOX, 1 p.m. ET*) Sun., Oct. 12 – vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Hard Rock Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m. ET*) Sun., Oct. 19 – at Cleveland Browns (Huntington Bank Field, CBS, 1 p.m. ET*) Sun., Oct. 26 – at Atlanta Falcons (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m. ET*) Thu., Oct. 30 – vs. Baltimore Ravens (Hard Rock Stadium, Prime Video, 8:15 p.m. ET) Sun., Nov. 9 – vs. Buffalo Bills (Hard Rock Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m. ET*) Sun., Nov. 16 – vs. Washington Commanders (Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain, NFL Network, 9:30 a.m. ET) Sun., Nov. 23 – BYE WEEK Sun., Nov. 30 – vs. New Orleans Saints (Hard Rock Stadium, FOX, 1 p.m. ET*) Sun., Dec. 7 – at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium, CBS, 1 p.m. ET*) Mon., Dec. 15 – at Pittsburgh Steelers (Acrisure Stadium, ESPN/ABC, 8:15 p.m. ET*) Sun., Dec. 21 – vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Hard Rock Stadium, NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET*) Sun., Dec. 28 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Hard Rock Stadium, FOX, 1 p.m. ET*) Jan. 3 or 4 – at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium, Network: TBD, Time: TBD)

(*) = Time subject to change due to NFL flexible scheduling.

AFC East rivalry games, prime time appearances pack early schedule

The Dolphins kick off the 2025 regular season on the road Sept. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. Their home opener follows a week later on Sept. 14, when they host the New England Patriots, kicking off a three-game stretch of AFC East division matchups. Miami will then travel to Buffalo for a Thursday Night Football clash on Sept. 18, before returning home for Monday Night Football against the New York Jets on Sept. 29.

Other marquee prime time games include a Week 9 Thursday Night Football game at home against the Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 30), a Week 15 Monday Night Football game at Pittsburgh (Dec. 15), and a Week 16 Sunday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals (Dec. 21).

For the second consecutive year, Miami will play two Monday night games and two Thursday night games.

The 2025 regular season features eight home games at Hard Rock Stadium and eight road games—all taking place within the Eastern time zone. That makes it the Dolphins' first 16-game Eastern time zone slate since 1990, surpassing recent seasons when they played 15 such games.

In the preseason, the Dolphins will travel to Chicago and Detroit for their first two exhibition matchups before closing out the slate at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Exact dates and times for those games are still to be determined.