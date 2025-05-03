Man shot by woman after argument outside Northwest Miami-Dade business, deputies say

A man was hospitalized after a woman allegedly shot him following an argument outside of a Miami-Dade County business on Saturday morning, deputies said.

Just after 12:30 p.m., the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting reported outside a business near 11000 NW 17th Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue came to the scene and took the man to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, MDSO said.

According to MDSO, the man and an unknown woman were involved in a "verbal dispute" that escalated when she pulled out a gun and shot him. She fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.