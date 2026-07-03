Miami-Dade woman arrested in the Keys, accused of leaving her dog in a hot car, deputies say

A Miami-Dade woman was arrested Thursday after police say she left a dog in a hot vehicle in Key Largo without food or water.

Iyahna Michelle Leon-Yancy, 20, is facing an animal cruelty charge after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a complaint at approximately 6:11 p.m.

Police say they found a small Dachsund inside of a hot SUV belonging to 20-year-old Iyahna Leon-Yancy Anna Cinaroglu / Getty Images

When deputies arrived, they found what appeared to be a small Dachshund locked inside a Nissan SUV. The car was not turned on and running, according to authorities, and the dog was found barking, panting heavily and appeared to be in distress.

The Sheriff's Office was able to use a vehicle-lock tool to enter the car. Deputies say the estimated temperature inside the vehicle appeared to exceed 100 degrees.

The dog was provided water and taken to an air-conditioned environment.

Witnesses provided statements to authorities saying that the dog may have been left in the vehicle for an hour or longer.

When deputies found Leon-Yancy, she allegedly admitted that she forgot that the dog was in the car.

The SPCA, an organization that focuses on animal welfare, were notified and took custody of the dog.