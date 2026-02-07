Miami-Dade County issues a water shortage warning to its residents, suggests tips on how to minimize water use

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has issued a water shortage warning for multiple counties across South Florida, including Miami-Dade.

The warning is due to ongoing drought conditions and increased water use, that according to Miami-Dade County, have contributed to lower water levels in its primary water source, the Biscayne Aquifer.

As a preventative measure, the county's Water and Sewer Department and SFWMD is encouraging residents to reduce water use that is not essential. They say this will help protect the long-term sustainability of the water supply.

According to the county's website, the Biscayne Aquifer provides drinking water to millions of residents across Miami-Dade.

These are some things they suggest you could do to help