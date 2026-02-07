Miami-Dade County issues a water shortage warning to its residents, suggests tips on how to minimize water use
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has issued a water shortage warning for multiple counties across South Florida, including Miami-Dade.
The warning is due to ongoing drought conditions and increased water use, that according to Miami-Dade County, have contributed to lower water levels in its primary water source, the Biscayne Aquifer.
As a preventative measure, the county's Water and Sewer Department and SFWMD is encouraging residents to reduce water use that is not essential. They say this will help protect the long-term sustainability of the water supply.
According to the county's website, the Biscayne Aquifer provides drinking water to millions of residents across Miami-Dade.
These are some things they suggest you could do to help
- Try to skip watering your entire lawn, and only water spots to offset the grass dying off.
- Avoid washing your cars/boats
- Avoid filling your home pools
- Try to fill your dishwasher and washing machine loads to maximize the usage of the water.
- Try changing the times you use water at home. The county says that peak water usage times are usually in the early morning and evening, which causes the most strain to the water treatment plants.