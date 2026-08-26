South Florida woman charged with running unlicensed post-surgery recovery homes after state ordered her to stop

A South Florida woman is behind bars after authorities accused her of operating unlicensed assisted living facilities that catered to patients recovering from cosmetic surgery, despite allegedly being ordered by the state to stop.

Torrasha Monique Smith, 42, appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Wednesday after being taken into custody in Houston, Texas, according to her arrest paperwork.

"You got arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant charging you with one count of organized scheme to defraud over $50,000," Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer told Smith during the hearing.

Smith is also facing 274 counts related to allegedly operating an assisted living facility without a license, as well as three counts of grand theft.

Her attorney, Richard Moncada, who appeared at the hearing via Zoom, questioned the large number of charges. He said the 274 counts appear to correspond to the number of days authorities allege Smith operated the facility, rather than individual patients.

"It doesn't specifically say that she was operating with patients throughout those 274 days," Moncada told the court.

According to investigators, Smith operated several post-cosmetic surgery recovery homes in Miami-Dade County.

An arrest warrant identifies a home on Southwest 132nd Court as one of the properties connected to the investigation. Smith was arrested there last year but allegedly continued operating afterward.

The owner of the property told CBS News Miami that Smith had been renting the house. The home is now listed for sale.

The property was promoted on social media under the name "Dream Body Retreat." In one promotional video, a voice can be heard telling prospective customers, "If you're having surgery in Miami, this is the place to go after."

Investigators described Smith in the arrest warrant as a repeat offender and said she had previously been directed by the state to stop operating an assisted living facility or post-cosmetic surgery recovery facility.

"I think it said she was directed not to do — by the state — not to run an ALF anymore or post-cosmetic surgery ALF," Glazer said during Wednesday's hearing.

According to the judge, authorities told Smith to stop operating in April 2025.

Investigators allege Smith had previously operated from another house in northwest Miami-Dade and later from a property on Southwest 191st Terrace.

CBS News Miami went to the Southwest 191st Terrace property. Several vehicles were visible in the driveway, but no one answered the door.

Smith remained behind bars Wednesday and is scheduled to return to court Thursday.

According to her arrest paperwork, Smith was taken into custody in Houston. Investigators have not said why she was arrested in Texas or what she was doing there before being brought back to South Florida to face the charges.

CBS News Miami called Moncada's office seeking additional comment about the allegations against Smith. A message was left, but the call had not been returned as of Wednesday.