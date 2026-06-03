Patients left scrambling for care after Miami-Dade woman accused of operating an unlicensed surgery recovery center

A 38-year-old woman is behind bars after authorities say she operated an unlicensed plastic surgery recovery center out of an Airbnb in southwest Miami-Dade County, leaving several patients scrambling for care after her arrest.

Kerri Smith faces charges of operating an assisted living facility without a license and an organized scheme to defraud. Investigators say she collected more than $200,000 from clients seeking post-surgical care. Her arrest disrupted the recoveries of at least six women who were staying at the home after undergoing cosmetic procedures.

"I'm really disappointed. Extremely disappointed," said Janell Dunn, one of the patients who traveled from Orlando for surgery and aftercare.

Dunn said that during her five-day stay, she saw about 12 women cycle through the property. She described chaos unfolding when deputies arrived to arrest a caretaker. "We were all looking at each other like, 'What are we going to do now?'" Dunn said.

Authorities allege the operation was unsafe and poorly managed. In court, a prosecutor cited complaints of overcrowding, bug infestations, rodents, and improper handling of medical waste.

Despite those allegations, Smith told a judge she had been working to bring the business into compliance, stating, "I got educated. Hired a consultant."

Patients, however, say they were left with little warning to find new accommodations after paying thousands of dollars for post-operative care. Dunn said she struggled physically in the aftermath, forced to move and lift items despite being in the early stages of recovery.

"I've been pushing, pulling, tugging, doing things I shouldn't be doing at this point," she said.

Some women booked hotel rooms after being forced out. Tonita Caban, a woman with experience caring for post-surgery patients, took in Dunn. Caban said she couldn't turn Dunn away after hearing her story through a social media group for post-op patients. She calls Dunn an "angel".

"And you're here with me, and you'll always be my little sister," Caban told her. "Someone you can count on." Caban said she is not charging Dunn for her stay, acknowledging the money she already lost to Smith's now-shuttered operation.

Smith remained in custody at TGK on Wednesday evening.