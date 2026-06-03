Miami-Dade woman accused of running illegal post-surgery recovery home, taking $200,000 from patients

A woman is behind bars after authorities accused her of operating an illegal post-cosmetic surgery recovery home in southwest Miami-Dade, where investigators say patients have paid more than $200,000 for services since October 2025.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies raided the home and found eight people recovering from cosmetic surgery inside, along with two employees.

Investigators said patients paid an average of $300 per night to stay at the location near Southwest 132nd Court and Southwest 215th Terrace. Services allegedly provided at the home included assistance with bathing, dressing, eating, personal hygiene, and medication management.

The woman arrested, Kerri Smith, is a nurse who promoted her business, Snatched N Curved, on social media. In one video posted on Instagram, Smith claimed, "We are the number one post-op provider in Miami, Florida".

Authorities said Smith has now "traded her scrubs for an orange jail jumpsuit" after being accused of operating an unlicensed post-cosmetic surgery assisted living facility and unlawfully disposing of bodily fluids.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Prosecutors said the arrest was not Smith's first for allegedly running an illegal recovery facility, noting she was previously arrested on similar charges in 2023.

During Smith's first court appearance, Judge Maria Espinosa Dennis outlined the new charges: "Violation of litter law. Illegal disposal of hazardous waste. Nuisance and injurious to health. And failure to track biomedical waste".

Prosecutors also told the court they had received complaints about conditions at the facility. A prosecutor stated in court that there were complaints about "overcrowding, bug infestation, rodents. It appears she's not taking care of the medical waste".

In court, Smith argued that she had consulted with an expert after her earlier arrest to ensure compliance. "I got educated, hired a consultant. The consultant said that as long as you're not providing all three services in the state of Florida, which are services, care, and housing, then you can continue," Smith said.

In addition to posting bond, the court ordered Smith to provide proof that the funds used for her release did not come from the recovery home business.