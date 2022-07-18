Miami-Dade under mosquito-borne illness advisory after dengue detected

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County is under a mosquito-borne illness advisory following the confirmation of an identified case of dengue in a Miami-Dade resident.

Officials said it is the first local case of dengue infection in 2022.

Dengue is a virus spread through mosquito bites by Aedes mosquitoes which also spread the chikungunya and Zika virus. Most people infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms. Those that do develop symptoms typically recover after about one week.

Officials recommend doing the following to stop mosquitoes from multiplying and to protect your skin by remembering to "Drain and Cover."

DRAIN standing water -

· Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

· Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.

· Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week.

· Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don't accumulate water.

· Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER skin -

· Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

· Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing, but not under clothing.

· Always read label directions carefully for the approved usage before you apply a repellent - Some repellents are not suitable for children.

· Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 are effective.

Symptoms

The common symptoms of dengue are fever and one or more of the following symptoms: headache; eye pain (typically behind the eyes); muscle, joint, or bone pain; rash; nausea and vomiting; or unusual bleeding (nose or gum bleed, small red spots under the skin, or unusual bruising). Severe dengue can occur resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death. If you or a family member develop the mentioned symptoms, visit your health care provider or local clinic.