Miami-Dade transit bus hits building, causes gas leak, police say

A Miami-Dade County transit bus hit a building early Monday morning, causing a gas leak that also forced an evacuation and traffic adjustments.

Miami Beach Police said it happened around 4 a.m. along the 8600 block of Harding Avenue near 86 Street. The department said the preliminary investigation reveals the bus came to rest against the building, hitting the building's gas piping and causing a possible gas leak.

The department said the building was evacuated as first responders worked to secure the scene. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital by Miami Beach Fire for treatment of respiratory difficulties.

Traffic was rerouted through a nearby alleyway. All northbound and southbound lanes along Harding Avenue and Collins Court between 85 Street and 88 Street were closed, as were the westbound lanes on 86 Street and Byron Avenue.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.