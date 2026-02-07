Miami‑Dade deputy fatally shoots woman during neighborhood altercation, officials say

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a deputy fatally shot a woman in northwest Miami‑Dade on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

This happened just north of Miami-Opa Locka airport at NW 55th Avenue and 189th Street.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said in a press release that they responded to a call regarding a woman who was harming herself with a knife.

Deputies attempted to have a conversation with the woman, they said. During the altercation, a deputy shot their weapon and hit the woman.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue then arrived at the scene and the woman was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed from her injuries.

Before the press conference, CBS News Miami spoke to family members on scene.

The young woman, who says her mother was the victim of the shooting, said that she was on the phone with her younger sister, 12, when she heard gunshots.

"I hear gunshots in a house with no guns. I don't have a gun, my dad is out of the country, and it's just my little sister and my mom in the room, so why don't I know where my mom is," she said, "Why are they not telling me what hospital my mom is in? Why are they interrogating my little sister without an adult present?

No deputies were reported to be injured. The investigation is ongoing and as is customary for deputy-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking over the case.