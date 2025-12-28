Driver charged after Florida's Turnpike crash leaves Miami-Dade deputy in critical condition, arrest documents say

New details have emerged after charges were filed against the driver involved in a Saturday morning crash on Florida's Turnpike that left a Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy hospitalized in critical condition.

According to arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami, 28-year-old Lonnnel Duwayne Brinson Jr. was charged with reckless driving that caused serious bodily injury and driving with a suspended license for striking MDSO Deputy Leonard Cantave while he was assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with an earlier crash on the Turnpike.

Aside from the charges, the arrest documents also revealed more information and a clearer timeline of events leading up to Cantave's hospitalization and Brinson's arrest.

Deputy critically injured after being struck while aiding FHP with Turnpike crash

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Cantave responded to the crash reported near the Northwest 6000 block of the northbound lanes on the Turnpike to assist FHP with a crash that had just happened.

Upon arrival, Cantave parked his marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated and blocking the two crashed vehicles that were disabled on the inside and middle lanes. He then exited his vehicle and proceeded to check on the driver of a disabled 2014 Honda Odyssey that was in the outside express lane.

Then, two Doral Police officers arrived on the scene to assist, parking their marked patrol vehicles with their emergency lights activated about 100 feet south of Cantave's patrol car. After checking on the occupants of the disabled vehicles, Cantave began walking to the back of the Odyssey to meet with the Doral Police officers, the arrest documents said. Additionally, a Road Ranger arrived and parked about 100 feet south of the Doral Police vehicles and activated its warning lights, blocking the inside lane.

According to the arrest documents, a 2019 Mazda CX-5 — driven by Brinson — was traveling north on the inside express lane, driving past the Road Ranger and continued driving north into the active scene.

"[Brinson] traveled without slowing down past the City of Doral marked vehicles in a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of all civilians and law enforcement officers walking on or standing in the roadway," the arrest documents said.

At this moment, Brinson "suddenly swerved" to the right, across the middle express lane to avoid striking Cantave's vehicle, but ended up hitting Cantave himself in the inside lane.

"Post impact, Deputy Cantave was vaulted into the air, doing several rotations until he landed on the roadway, where he slid across all northbound lanes and reached [a] final rest on the shoulder," the arrest documents said.

Brinson then struck the right rear side of the Odyssey and continued traveling across all the northbound lanes before coming to a stop on the Turnpike's east shoulder, the arrest documents said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue then arrived at the scene and airlifted Cantave to HCA Kendall Hospital, where he remains in extreme critical condition inside the hospital's trauma unit.

According to the arrest documents, Brinson admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana before the crash, and admitted to having marijuana and a firearm inside his car after being read his Miranda rights. A warrant was then obtained to draw Brinson's blood, where two samples were drawn by MDFR.

Additionally, a records check on Brinson revealed that his driver's license was suspended five times for failing to pay traffic fines, with his latest suspension issued on Dec. 8, the arrest documents said.

Brinson was then arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without further incident.