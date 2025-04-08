Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy accused of punching, slapping wife after date night at Homestead winery

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy was arrested and faces charges after allegedly punching and throwing his wife to the ground following a visit to a Homestead winery, according to an arrest affidavit.

Anthony Zayas, 39, has been charged with two counts of battery. The incident took place on Saturday, April 5.

That night, Zayas and his wife got into a verbal dispute inside their vehicle after leaving Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery in Homestead, the arrest report stated.

The fight escalated, and Zayas allegedly punched and slapped his wife multiple times in the face, the affidavit said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

The affidavit described the situation as follows: "In fear for her life," the victim tried to exit the vehicle when Zayas forcibly shoved her out, "causing her to violently hit the ground."

Afterward, the victim called 911 for help. When police arrived, Zayas was taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz responds to allegations against Zayas

"I am angered and deeply disappointed by the arrest of one of my deputies for domestic violence. There is absolutely no place in this agency, or in our profession, for individuals who engage in such behavior," Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz told CBS News Miami Tuesday.

According to court records, Zayas has since bonded out of jail and made his first court appearance on Monday, April 7.

There's no word yet on disciplinary action for Zayas' position at the sheriff's office.

"Law enforcement officers must be examples of integrity, respect and accountability," Cordero-Stutz said. "To the victims of domestic violence, I am fully committed to standing with you and supporting you."