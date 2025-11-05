Deputy survives violent Miami‑Dade cruiser crash, officials say

Authorities say a Miami‑Dade sheriff's cruiser was totaled in a crash in northwest Miami‑Dade early Wednesday morning.

Investigators report the deputy inside escaped with cuts to the upper body and is in stable condition.

The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. near Northwest 22nd Avenue, where the cruiser struck street signs and a palm tree, flipping multiple times before landing upside down on the sidewalk.

Officials are still working to determine what caused the crash.

CBS News Miami will provide updates as more information becomes available.