Miami-Dade Schools Police need help identifying child dropped off at wrong school

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Schools Police have asked the public for help identifying a man and a child he dropped off at an elementary school early Thursday morning.

The man, who was driving a black BMW sedan, left the boy at North Miami Elementary School, at 655 NE 145 Street, around 7:30 a.m. and drove off, according to the police.

The problem is that there are no records that indicate that he is registered at the school as a student.

Miami-Dade Schools Police ask the public for help in identifying these two. Miami-Dade Schools Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Schools Police or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).