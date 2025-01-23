Miami-Dade Schools Police need help identifying child dropped off at wrong school
MIAMI - Miami-Dade Schools Police have asked the public for help identifying a man and a child he dropped off at an elementary school early Thursday morning.
The man, who was driving a black BMW sedan, left the boy at North Miami Elementary School, at 655 NE 145 Street, around 7:30 a.m. and drove off, according to the police.
The problem is that there are no records that indicate that he is registered at the school as a student.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Schools Police or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).